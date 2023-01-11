Philip Selway – “Picking Up Pieces”

Philip Selway recently told Spin that Radiohead will be convening early this year, but the implication was that they’d be brainstorming ideas for a potential 20th anniversary Hail To The Thief reissue along the lines of their recent package celebrating Kid A and Amnesiac: “We’re going to get together at the start of [2023], and I’m sure we’re going to start looking at other ideas for what comes next. Hail To The Thief — it’s a long time since that record, isn’t it?” That’s pretty vague as to whether there’s any new Radiohead music to be made, but with Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood fully immersed in the Smile right now, Selway may be just as in the dark about that as the rest of us.

In the meantime, Selway is promoting his own new solo album Strange Dance, set for release next month. Today he’s following lead single “Check For Signs Of Life” with an elegant and whispery yet rhythmically charged track called “Picking Up Pieces.” Hear it below.

Strange Dance is out 2/24 via Bella Union.

