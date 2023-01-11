The Men – “Anyway I Find You”

New Music January 11, 2023 9:48 AM By James Rettig
At the beginning of February, the Men are releasing a new album called New York City, aptly named as its two singles so far (“Hard Livin” and “God Bless The USA“) tapped back into the band’s scuzzy roots. Today, they’re back with “Anyway I Find You,” a track that’s a bit more twangy and laidback. “‘Anyway I Find You’ was written in a kitchen,” the band’s Nick Chiericozzi. “The album take is a bit louder and looser than the track’s original intent. It’s akin to the Bo Diddley line, ‘If I get to heaven before you do, I’m gonna make a hole and pull you through.’” Listen below.

New York City is out 2/3 via Fuzz Club.

