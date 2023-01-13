Westside Gunn was all set to kick off a European tour today in Amsterdam, but he canceled the whole thing Thursday. In a message on Instagram, he wrote tha “something isn’t write” with the tour’s financial picture. He also indicated that ticketholders will not be receiving refunds. “I haven’t even been giving deposits so don’t even think I took y’all money, ppl out of $40 I’m out 50,000 I spent just on plane tickets!!!” the rapper wrote, adding later on, “again I REPEAT I can’t give u money back I NEVER got paid I’m down 50k of my own money.”

The news comes on the heels of a year in which artists including Animal Collective and Santigold canceled tours, citing financial obstacles, and others including Lorde spoke out about the economic difficulty of touring these days.

Here’s WSG’s full message: