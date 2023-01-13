Westside Gunn Cancels European Tour A Day Before Kickoff, Saying “Something Isn’t Right” With The Finances
Westside Gunn was all set to kick off a European tour today in Amsterdam, but he canceled the whole thing Thursday. In a message on Instagram, he wrote tha “something isn’t write” with the tour’s financial picture. He also indicated that ticketholders will not be receiving refunds. “I haven’t even been giving deposits so don’t even think I took y’all money, ppl out of $40 I’m out 50,000 I spent just on plane tickets!!!” the rapper wrote, adding later on, “again I REPEAT I can’t give u money back I NEVER got paid I’m down 50k of my own money.”
The news comes on the heels of a year in which artists including Animal Collective and Santigold canceled tours, citing financial obstacles, and others including Lorde spoke out about the economic difficulty of touring these days.
Here’s WSG’s full message:
It was nothing more I wanted to do than to start seeing my supporters around the world, it’s def still a dream and I’m gonna work on it immed to still make it happen but unfortunately this time things weren’t handled right and that’s too far for me to be gone and something isn’t right and I’m somewhere I’ve never been and shit already not right now, I haven’t even been giving deposits so don’t even think I took y’all money, ppl out of $40 I’m out 50,000 I spent just on plane tickets!!! So I lost but GOD IS THE GREATEST and hopefully one day I’ll see everybody who’s reading this one day in life, I’m the number 1 guy for our lane who pushes the culture but if it’s not right we gotta make it right and unfortunately this situation doesn’t have the time to fix, so I have somebody working on me coming out soon now and if u ever hear about me coming again from me it’s Valid!!!! So get those tickets and I promise u I’ll make it up… but again ti all my supporters I love y’all and if u spent that ticket price your blessings will come back 10fold just know if u don’t get your money back I don’t have it 🤷🏽♂️ and again I REPEAT I can’t give u money back I NEVER got paid I’m down 50k of my own money
And HAPPY BIRTHDAY WS POOTIE ❤️