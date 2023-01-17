Ivy — the ’90s band made up of Andy Chase, Dominique Durand, and the late power-pop master Adam Schlesinger — are reissuing their 1997 album Apartment Life later this year. The release will be accompanied by two songs that were previously unavailable digitally, “Sleeping Late” and “Sweet Mary.” Both tracks were only released physically on the CD single for Apartment Life track “This Is The Day.” Today, they’re sharing “Sleeping Late.”

“Despite being quite ambitious and driven, Dominique, Adam and I were not early risers, at all,” Chase said in a statement, continuing:

Although “Sleeping Late” started as a joke between us, underneath its cutesy, ironic exterior lives a more serious quintessential urban tale about being stuck at home and not wanting to leave. Dominique always loved the Velvet Underground song “After Hours”, loved the way Mo Tucker sang it, and tried to embody Mo’s innocent naivety and spirit in her vocal performance. We kept it simple and dry, inspired by early Beatles productions. We didn’t put it on the Apartment Life album since it was meant to be silly and sort of tongue and cheek, but we ultimately used it as a bonus track for the Japanese release, figuring over there most people wouldn’t understand the lyrics and never know what lazy idiots we were.

The Apartment Life reissue is out 3/3 via Bar/None Records.