UK songwriter Fenne Lily — who moved to New York City in the time since she released her sophomore album, BREACH in 2020 — has announced a new album, Big Picture, which was recorded at Brad Cook’s studio in North Carolina. Fenne Lily co-produced the album with Cook, save for one track that was produced with Christian Lee Hutson, with whom she’ll head out on an extensive tour later this year. Today, she’s sharing the album’s muted and shimmering lead single “Lights Light Up.”

“Iʼd never really written about love in the present tense before this, but even though I was still in love and not thinking about the end, there was something else going on subconsciously that led to a song about moving on before the moving on had begun,” she noted in a press release, continuing:

When it came time to record, the band and I had been playing it live for a while and itʼd become something joyful and positive, but when I started recording vocals, the lyrics made me cry. By that point the song was over a year old and I thought those wounds had healed but I guess it hurt to admit Iʼd been letting go of something while still trying to hold on.

Watch a video for the track below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Map Of Japan”

02 “Dawncolored Horse”

03 “Lights Light Up”

04 “2+2”

05 “Superglued”

06 “Henry”

07 “Pick”

08 “In My Own Time”

09 “Red Deer Day”

10 “Half Finished”

TOUR DATES:

04/15 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

04/16 Dublin, IE @ Workman’s Club

04/18 Glasgow, UK @ St Luke’s

04/19 Manchester, UK @ YES

04/20 London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall

04/21 Bristol, UK @ Trinity

04/23 Brighton, UK @ Patterns

04/24 Brussels, BE @ AB Club

04/25 Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

04/27 Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher

04/28 Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA Ideal Bar

04/29 Berlin, DE @ Frannz

05/01 Munich, DE @ Ampere

05/02 Cologne, DE @ Stadtgarten

05/03 Paris, FR @ FMR

05/11 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room *

05/12 Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall *

05/13 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *

05/15 Seattle, WA @ Neumos *

05/16 Portland, Oregon @ Aladdin Theater *

05/17 Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre *

05/19 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court *

05/20 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater *

05/22 Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck *

05/23 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *

05/24Milwaukee, WI @ Back Room at Colectivo Coffee *

05/25 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

05/26 Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe *

05/27 Toronto, ON @ The Legendary Horseshoe Tavern *

05/30 Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace *

05/31 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair *

06/02 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *

06/03 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

06/04 Washington, DC @ Black Cat *

06/05 Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall *

06/06 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *

06/07 Nashville, TN @ The Basement East *

06/09 Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge *

06/10 Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips *

06/11 Austin, TX @ The Parish *

06/13 Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf *

06/15 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge *

06/16 West Hollywood, CA @ Troubadour *

* = co-headline with Christian Lee Hutson

Big Picture is out 4/14 via Dead Oceans.