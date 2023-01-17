Beach Road Weekend 2023 Lineup Has Mumford & Sons, Bon Iver, Leon Bridges

January 17, 2023
0

Beach Road Weekend is returning to Martha’s Vineyard this summer with headliners Mumford & Sons, Bon Iver, and Leon Bridges. Other acts playing at the festival include Alvvays, Gary Clark Jr., the Head And The Heart, Japanese Breakfast, Regina Spektor, St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Kevin Morby, Mary Chapin Carpenter, and Gregory Porter, with more artists set to be announced in the future.

It’ll take place from August 25 through 27 at Veteran’s Memorial Park on Martha’s Vineyard. Tickets go on sale January 27 — more details and an early presale sign-up are here.

