Maple Glider, aka Melbourne’s Tori Zietsch, caught our attention with 2021 debut album To Enjoy Is The Only Thing. She’s back today with a cover of Shania Twain’s crossover hit “You’re Still The One,” which peaked at #2 in 1998 and cemented Twain as a presence on Top 40 radio. Zietsch’s version of the track scales back the poppiness in favor of something closer to soulful folk-rock with an Angel Olsen flavor. Listen below.

You're Still The One (Single | 2023) by Maple Glider