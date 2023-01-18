Next month, Andy Shauf returns with a new album, Norm. We’ve heard lead single “Wasted On You” and “Catch Your Eye,” and today Shauf is sharing “Telephone,” which comes with a whimsical animated video, courtesy of Chad VanGaalen. Over heartfelt synths and a slow-beating drum, Shauf sings yearningly about wanting to connect with someone (despite hating talking on the phone — that’s how you know it’s real, right?): “I want to hear your voice/ Reaching late into the night,” Shauf confesses.

Listen to and watch “Telephone” below.

TOUR DATES:

01/20 – Fredericton, NB @ Shivering Songs (Solo)

01/21 – Halifax, NS @ Light House Arts Centre (Solo)

02/21 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s *

02/22 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East *

02/24 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Tulips *

02/25 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn *

02/26 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall *

02/28 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom *

03/01 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC *

03/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco *

03/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *

03/07 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall *

03/08 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile *

03/10 – Victoria, BC @ Royal Theatre *

03/11 – Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum *

03/12 – Kelowna, BC @ Kelowna Community Theatre *

03/14 – Edmonton, AB @ Winspear Centre *

03/15 – Calgary, AB @ Jack Singer Concert Hall *

03/16 – Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place *

03/17 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre *

03/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center *

03/22 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

03/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ~

03/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ~

03/22 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom ~

04/24 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ~

04/26 – Boston, MA @ Royale ~

04/27 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground ~

04/28 – Ottawa, ON @ The Bronson Centre ~

04/29 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia ~

05/02 – London, ON @ London Music Hall ~

05/03 – St. Catharines, ON @ FirstOntario Place ~

05/04 – Kitchener, ON @ Centre in The Square ~

05/05 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall ~

05/23 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

05/25 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale

05/26 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

05/27 – Brighton, UK @ The Old Market

05/29 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell

05/30 – Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union

06/01 – London, UK @ Hackney Empire

06/02- Manchester, UK @ New Century

06/03 – Bristol, UK @ Trinity

06/06 – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theatre

06/08 – Hamburg, DE @ Ueber & Gefährlich

06/09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset

* w/ Katy Kirby

~ w/ Marina Allen

Norm is out 2/10 via Anti-.