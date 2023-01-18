Andy Shauf – “Telephone”
Next month, Andy Shauf returns with a new album, Norm. We’ve heard lead single “Wasted On You” and “Catch Your Eye,” and today Shauf is sharing “Telephone,” which comes with a whimsical animated video, courtesy of Chad VanGaalen. Over heartfelt synths and a slow-beating drum, Shauf sings yearningly about wanting to connect with someone (despite hating talking on the phone — that’s how you know it’s real, right?): “I want to hear your voice/ Reaching late into the night,” Shauf confesses.
Listen to and watch “Telephone” below.
TOUR DATES:
01/20 – Fredericton, NB @ Shivering Songs (Solo)
01/21 – Halifax, NS @ Light House Arts Centre (Solo)
02/21 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s *
02/22 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East *
02/24 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Tulips *
02/25 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn *
02/26 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall *
02/28 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom *
03/01 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC *
03/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco *
03/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *
03/07 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall *
03/08 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile *
03/10 – Victoria, BC @ Royal Theatre *
03/11 – Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum *
03/12 – Kelowna, BC @ Kelowna Community Theatre *
03/14 – Edmonton, AB @ Winspear Centre *
03/15 – Calgary, AB @ Jack Singer Concert Hall *
03/16 – Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place *
03/17 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre *
03/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center *
03/22 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *
03/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ~
03/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ~
03/22 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom ~
04/24 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ~
04/26 – Boston, MA @ Royale ~
04/27 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground ~
04/28 – Ottawa, ON @ The Bronson Centre ~
04/29 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia ~
05/02 – London, ON @ London Music Hall ~
05/03 – St. Catharines, ON @ FirstOntario Place ~
05/04 – Kitchener, ON @ Centre in The Square ~
05/05 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall ~
05/23 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
05/25 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale
05/26 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
05/27 – Brighton, UK @ The Old Market
05/29 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell
05/30 – Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union
06/01 – London, UK @ Hackney Empire
06/02- Manchester, UK @ New Century
06/03 – Bristol, UK @ Trinity
06/06 – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theatre
06/08 – Hamburg, DE @ Ueber & Gefährlich
06/09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset
* w/ Katy Kirby
~ w/ Marina Allen
Norm is out 2/10 via Anti-.