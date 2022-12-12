Andy Shauf – “Catch Your Eye”

Andy Shauf – “Catch Your Eye”

In February, Andy Shauf is releasing his latest collection of story-songs, Norm. He introduced it last month with “Wasted On You,” which landed on our best songs of the week list, and before the end of the year is out, he’s sharing one more, “Catch Your Eye,” a sleepy, yearning track that could be desperate or romantic depending on your vantage point. “I thought I saw you in the grocery store/ I followed you all the way to the door,” Shauf sings. “But you never did turn/ I need to meet you/ I need to catch your eye.” Listen below.

Norm is out 2/10 via Anti-. Pre-order it here.

