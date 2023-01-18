Sade Adu, Snoop Dogg Among New Songwriters Hall Of Fame Inductees

Every year, the Songwriters Hall Of Fame inducts a group of songwriters — some famous, some not — who have made a huge cultural impact. As Billboard reports, the Hall has just announced this year’s group of inductees, which includes Snoop Dogg and Sade Adu, leader of the band known as Sade.

The Songwriters Hall Of Fame has been inducting rappers and rap producers for years now; its ranks already include Jay-Z, Jermaine Dupri, Missy Elliott, and the Neptunes. People rarely refer to Snoop as a “songwriter,” but you can’t argue with the catalogue. You can’t argue with Sade Adu, either, and her induction seems nicely timed to coincide with a rumored return. (The reclusive Sade haven’t released an album since Soldier Of Love in 2010.)

This year’s other inductees are Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne, Teddy Riley, Glen Ballard, and Liz Rose. Jeff Lynne is the longtime leader of ELO, and he was also a Traveling Wilbury who worked with artists like Paul McCartney and his fellow Wilbury Tom Petty. Teddy Riley, a former member of the groups Guy and Blackstreet, essentially invented the R&B subgenre known as new jack swing. Riley also made classics with Bobby Brown, Keith Sweat, Heavy D, Doug E. Fresh, Michael Jackson, and many others. Glen Ballard co-wrote Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill and hits by Michael Jackson including “Man In The Mirror.” Liz Rose is famous for being Taylor Swift’s most prominent co-writer during her country era, and she’s also worked with country stars like Carrie Underwood, Little Big Town, and Miranda Lambert.

Nile Rodgers, the Chic leader and super-producer, is the Chairman of the Songwriters Hall Of Fame, and he was inducted in 2016. The Hall recognizes writers with significant catalogs, and they’re eligible for induction 20 years after their first hit. A number of writers were nominated for this year’s induction but passed over in the voting; snubs include R.E.M., Blondie, Patti Smith, Vince Gill, Steve Winwood, Bryan Adams, the Doobie Brothers, and Heart.

The Songwriters Hall Of Fame induction ceremony takes place Jun 15 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.