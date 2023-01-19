Alison Goldfrapp & Claptone – “Digging Deeper”

New Music January 19, 2023 11:57 AM By James Rettig
0

For the past couple decades, Alison Goldfrapp has been one-half of Goldfrapp, the synth-pop duo that bears her last name. She’s ventured out under her own name a couple of times for featured spots, most recently on a pair of tracks from Röyksopp, but today she’s shared her first official solo single, “Digging Deeper.”

It’s still a collaboration, this time with the German producer Claptone, but a press release suggests that Alison Goldfrapp is ready to step out on her own. “In ‘Digging Deeper,” I’m effortlessly gliding through air, on a gloriously hot breezy night arriving at a blissed-out dancefloor on the island of my dreams.”

Listen below.

