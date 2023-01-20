Ian Hunter of Mott The Hoople has a new album on the way, and its lengthy guest list includes two recently deceased rock legends and two Hollywood actors, as well as members of Guns N’ Roses, Metallica, Wilco, and even the Beatles.

As Rolling Stone reports, Hunter’s forthcoming Defiance Part 1 includes both the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died last March, and guitar hero Jeff Beck, who passed away earlier this month.

Hunter began assembling Defiance Part 1 remotely during the 2020 COVID lockdown with producer Andy York. Other guests on the album include Ringo Starr, Billy Bob Thornton, Johnny Depp, GNR’s Slash and Duff McKagan, Metallica’s Robert Trujillo, Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy, Todd Rundgren, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers’ Mike Campbell, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott, Aerosmith’s Brad Whitford, and Stone Temple Pilots instrumentalists Dean and Robert DeLeo and Eric Kretz, among others.

Lead single “Bed Of Roses” has Ringo on drums and Campbell on an assortment of guitars plus mandolin. Hear it below.

Defiance Part 1 is out 4/21 via Sun Records.