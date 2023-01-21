Last summer, Scottish indie greats the Delgados announced a 2023 UK tour — their first time playing live since February 2005. Last night, the band played the first of those dates in Brighton at Concorde 2. They played a career-spanning set that drew from classics like 2002’s Hate, 2000’s The Great Eastern, 2004’s Universal Audio, and more. Watch some fan-shot footage of the Delgados’ reunion below.

The Delgados, sounding amazing, at Concorde 2, here in Brighton! pic.twitter.com/ZXrol6rwgD — David Gedge (@weddingpresent) January 20, 2023

Watching @delgados_the first gig for, gulp, 18 years at Brighton Concorde.

Top of my list of bands who could/should have been massive, although maybe their magnificent songs are that bit too off-kilter to cross over. pic.twitter.com/1rlFfSEoqB — Ian Carter (@iancarterIM) January 20, 2023

SETLIST:

01 “Everything Goes Around the Water”

02 “Accused Of Stealing”

03 “The Arcane Model”

04 “The Actress”

05 “I Fought The Angels”

06 “Aye Today”

07 “Child Killers”

08 “Pull The Wires From The Wall”

09 “Come Undone”

10 “Under Canvas Under Wraps”

11 “American Trilogy”

12 “Make Your Move”

13 “The Light Before We Land”

14 “The Past That Suits You Best”

15 “Everybody Come Down”

16 “The Drowning Years”

17 “All You Need Is Hate”

18 “Thirteen Gliding Principles”

19 “Monica Webster”

20 “Coming In From The Cold”

21 “No Danger”