This week, the Breeders’ Kelley Deal and Ampline’s Mike Montgomery are releasing their second album together as R. Ring, War Poems, We Rested. They’ve shared “Still Life” and “Def Sup” from it already, and today they’re back with “Hug,” a jagged and driving song that Deal dedicates to “all the daytime drunks of the world… we’re all here, glitter and vomit and lost keys.” Listen below.

War Poems, We Rested is out 1/27 via Don Giovanni.