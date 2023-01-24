Hear Motörhead’s Previously Unreleased “Greedy Bastards”

Bad Magic, the Motörhead album released just months before frontman Lemmy Kilmister’s death in 2015, will soon receive the deluxe reissue treatment. Bad Magic: SERIOUSLY BAD MAGIC is out in a month, and it’s already yielded the previously unreleased “Bullet In Your Brain.” Today another unearthed track is out there, a slow-churn rocker called “Greedy Bastards” that veers from the group’s usual rapid-speed template. Guitarist Phil Campbell calls it “another beauty from the Bad Magic sessions, with Lem’s lyrics hitting our times bang on the head.” Listen below.

Bad Magic: SERIOUSLY BAD MAGIC is out 2/24.