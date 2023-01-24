Hear Motörhead’s Previously Unreleased “Greedy Bastards”

New Music January 24, 2023 1:13 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Hear Motörhead’s Previously Unreleased “Greedy Bastards”

New Music January 24, 2023 1:13 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Bad Magic, the Motörhead album released just months before frontman Lemmy Kilmister’s death in 2015, will soon receive the deluxe reissue treatment. Bad Magic: SERIOUSLY BAD MAGIC is out in a month, and it’s already yielded the previously unreleased “Bullet In Your Brain.” Today another unearthed track is out there, a slow-churn rocker called “Greedy Bastards” that veers from the group’s usual rapid-speed template. Guitarist Phil Campbell calls it “another beauty from the Bad Magic sessions, with Lem’s lyrics hitting our times bang on the head.” Listen below.

Bad Magic: SERIOUSLY BAD MAGIC is out 2/24.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

20 Great David Crosby Moments

3 days ago 0

Two German Festivals Drop Pantera From Lineups After Other Artists Express Concerns

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: James Blunt’s “You’re Beautiful”

3 days ago 0

Panic! At The Disco Call It Quits

2 days ago 0

Sam Smith Brings Sharon Stone And Kim Petras To SNL Appearance

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest