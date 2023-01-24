The Canadian band PACKS released their debut album Take The Cake back in 2021, and now they’re ready to put out their follow-up: Crispy Crunchy Nothing. It’s out in March, and today they’re sharing its lead single “4th Of July,” which lives up to the crispy and crunchy adjectives of the album it’s on, and reminds me a bit of the undersung (and sadly inactive) Forth Wanderers.

“Sometimes it feels like all I have are questions,” bandleader Madeline Link said in a statement. “What can I do if I don’t understand something? Write a song about it! The 4th of July is a celebration that sums up a lot of questions I have about how we like to live today in this glorious year of 2023.” Watch a video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Cheese”

02 “4th Of July”

03 “Dishwater”

04 “Abalone”

05 “Sunscreen + Epoxy”

06 “Brown Eyes”

07 “Not The Same”

08 “Late To The Festivities”

09 “EC”

10 “Say My Name”

11 “Smallest One”

12 “Rag Doll”

13 “Laughing Til I Cry”

14 “Always Be Kid”

Crispy Crunchy Nothing is out 3/31 via Fire Talk. Pre-order it here.