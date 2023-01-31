Last fall, Death Cab For Cutie were supposed to hit the road with Low in support of their most recent album Asphalt Meadows, plans that were tragically derailed after Mimi Parker’s death in November. Today, DCFC have offered up a cover of Low’s “The Plan,” which appears on 1996’s The Curtain Hits The Cast, as a memorial to Parker.

“I first saw Low in 1994 opening for Sunny Day Real Estate at the OK Hotel in Seattle,” Ben Gibbard said in a statement. “Since then they’ve been one of the most influential and important bands of my life. It was the fulfillment of my teenage self’s indie rock dream when our bands became friends while on tour together in 2012.”

“We were incredibly saddened by Mimi’s passing this past November. She was an incredible artist and an even better human being,” he continued. “We believe the best way to remember the musicians we lose is to play their songs. ‘The Plan’ has always been one of our favorite Low songs and is presented here in tribute to Mimi.”

Their cover of “The Plan” is being released as the flip side for their acoustic version of Asphalt Meadows track “Pepper,” a preview of an entire acoustic version of the album that’s set for release in March. Listen below.

This week, Gibbard also remixed Stars’ “Snowy Owl,” off the Canadian band’s 2022 album From Capelton Hill:

Death Cab For Cutie’s Asphalt Meadows acoustic version will be out on 3/10 via Atlantic.