Later this year, Bravo will air a limited six-episode series called SWV & Xscape: Queens Of R&B, which follow the two R&B groups as they prepare to perform at a one-night-only concert. As Billboard notes, a press release says that the show will “take viewers on the ultimate fan experience to explore the inner workings of putting on a live concert performance and expose the discord and complex dynamics of sisterhood within singing groups.”

The show will follow the original members of both groups: Xscape’s Kandi Burruss (better known nowadays for being in Real Housewives Of Atlanta), Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, LaTocha Scott, and Tamika Scott; and SWV’s Cheryl “Coko” Gamble, Tamara “Taj” George (known to us Survivor fans), and Leanne “Lelee” Lyons.

Watch the trailer below.

SWV & Xscape: The Queens Of R&B premires on March 5.

