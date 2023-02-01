Elton John’s Honky Château is getting the deluxe edition treatment for its 50th anniversary. The 1972 album will be reissued in March with some previously unreleased demos. The Honky Château 50th Anniversary Edition is available in 2CD, 2LP, and a limited-edition gold vinyl LP on March 24.

The most expansive version of the reissue contains session demos, live recordings from his Royal Festival Hall show in 1972 (where he debuted “Rocket Man” live for the first time), and it includes a booklet containing rare photos memorabilia, and an essay.

A session demo of album track “Mellow” is available today, alongside a recording of the live debut of “Rocket Man.” Check both out alongside a trailer for the deluxe edition below.

TRACKLIST (for 2CD):

01 “Honky Cat”

02 “Mellow”

03 “I Think I’m Going to Kill Myself”

04 “Susie (Dramas)”

05 “Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going To Be A Long, Long Time)”

06 “Salvation”

07 “Slave”

08 “Amy”

09 “Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters”

10 Hercules”

11 “Salvation (Session Demo)”

12 “Susie (Dramas) (Session Demo)”

13 “Rocket Man (It’s Think It’s Going To Be A Long, Long Time) (Session Demo)”

14 “Mellow (Session Demo)”

15 “Slave – Alternate ‘Fast’ Version (Session Demo)”

16 “Honky Cat (Session Demo)”

17 “I Think I’m Going To Kill Myself (Session Demo)”

18 “Hercules (Session Demo)”

19 “Slave (Session Demo)”

20 “Susie (Dramas) – Live At The Royal Festival Hall, London, UK / 1972”

21 “Salvation – Live At The Royal Festival Hall, London, UK / 1972”

22 “Mellow – Live At The Royal Festival Hall, London, UK / 1972”

23 “Amy – Live At The Royal Festival Hall, London, UK / 1972”

24 “Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters – Live At The Royal Festival Hall, London, UK / 1972”

25 “Honky Cat – Live At The Royal Festival Hall, London, UK / 1972”

26 “Rocket Man (It’s Think It’s Going To Be A Long, Long Time) – Live At The Royal Festival Hall, London, UK / 1972”

27 “Hercules – Live At The Royal Festival Hall, London, UK / 1972”

The Honky Château 50th Anniversary Edition is out 3/24 via UMe. Pre-order it here.