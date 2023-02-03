It’s a big week for GloRilla. The rising Memphis rapper had a cover story in The Cut and was just announced as one of many performers at the 2023 Grammys’ 50th anniversary of hip-hop segment. Last year, she released the compilation album Gangsta Art, followed by November’s Anyways, Life’s Great… EP. Most recently, GloRilla teamed up with Latto and Gangsta Boo on “FTCU,” and just last month she and lablemate Moneybagg Yo collaborated on a single, “On Wat U On.” Now, GloRilla has circled back with a new track, “Internet Trolls.”

Opening up to Eddie Francis on Apple Music 1 about “Internet Trolls,” GloRilla said:

You know me as a person, I make songs off, of course, what I go through or the stuff I see going on, and it’s just a lot of internet trolls. People, they don’t leave their house. They don’t get off their phone. They don’t go outside and see what the real world got to offer. This the song, you know what I’m saying, to let people really know it’s a world outside of the internet. You know what I’m saying? Go explore it. So much fun. A lot of people, they can’t take the internet. You know what I’m saying? They let it get to them. And sometimes it will get to you, but at the end of the day, you got to know that these are a lot of times, it be fake pages just trying to tear you down. It’s just a lot of people trying to tear you down. Some of them may hate they self, but they want you to hate yourself and you just got to know that it ain’t real. You know what I’m saying?