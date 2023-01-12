It’s always fun when a new star really gets a chance to sound like a star. That’s happening right now with the Memphis rapper GloRilla; in the past nine months, she’s jumped from total obscurity to getting booked at Coachella. Last year, GloRilla broke out with the viral smash “FNF (Let’s Go).” From there, she signed with Memphis rap boss Yo Gotti’s CMG label, and more hits followed, like the Cardi B collab “Tomorrow 2.” A couple of months ago, GloRilla released Anyways, Life’s Great…, her debut EP. Today, she’s got a new single with another Memphis rap giant.

Moneybagg Yo might be the biggest name on a CMG roster that’s now full of big names. Bagg’s route to stardom was longer and more methodical than the one that GloRilla took. He was just consistently good for a long time, and he finally broke through to the A-list with his 2021 album A Gangsta’s Pain. The new single “On Wat U On” bills both Moneybagg Yo and GloRilla as lead artists, and it’s built around a classic battle-of-the-sexes argument.

“On Wat U On” is a song about a couple fighting, and Moneybagg Yo and GloRilla both get equal time to talk their shit. The song’s video is pretty much a remake of a few intense couple-fighting scenes from John Singleton’s 2001 movie Baby Boy, with Bagg as Tyrese and GloRilla as Taraji P. Henson. These two sound good together. Check out the video below.

“On Wat U On” is out now on CMG/N-Less/Interscope.