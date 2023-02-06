Grammys 2023: Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” Wins Record Of The Year

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

News February 5, 2023 11:21 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” just won the Grammy for Record Of The Year. “This is so unexpected,” Lizzo announced from the podium, before dedicating the award to Prince. It’s her fourth Grammy win and by far the biggest after she claimed three genre categories in 2020. During her speech, Lizzo addressed Beyoncé, sharing an anecdote about skipping school to see a Beyoncé concert when she was in fifth grade.

The other nominees for the award were Abba’s “Don’t Shut Me Down,” Adele’s “Easy On Me,” Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul,” Mary J. Blige’s “Good Morning Gorgeous,” Brandi Carlile & Lucius’ “You And Me On The Rock,” Doja Cat’s “Woman,” Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit,” Kendrick Lamar’s “The Heart Part 5,” and Harry Styles’ “As It Was.”

