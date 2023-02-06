Next month, the Los Angeles band Object Of Affection — whose members have played in Fury, Warfare, Lock, and Death Bells — are releasing their debut full-length, Field Of Appearances, the follow-up to their 2020 self-titled debut EP. They shared lead single “Half Life” from it at the start of the year, and today they’re back with another new song, the moody glower “Con-Man,” which they say is about “being ripped off and how we deal with wounded pride in the aftermath.” Listen below.

Field Of Appearances is out 3/3 via Profound Lore. Pre-order it here,