JJUUJJUU – “Nowhere”

New Music February 8, 2023 11:31 AM By James Rettig
0

Back in September, the psych-rock group JJUUJJUU released their first new single in four years, “Daisy Chain,” ahead of a performance at Desert Daze, a festival that was founded by one its head member Phil Pirrone. “We recorded two albums during the pandemic and Wednesday will mark the beginning of the next era of JJUUJJUU,” the band shared at the time. They followed that up with another new single, “Crappy New Year,” and today they’re back with yet another one, the expansive “Nowhere.” Check it out below.

