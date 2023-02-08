David Guetta Made A Song With Deepfake Eminem Vocals And Played It At A Show

News February 8, 2023 12:48 PM By Chris DeVille
David Guetta Made A Song With Deepfake Eminem Vocals And Played It At A Show

News February 8, 2023 12:48 PM By Chris DeVille
Artificial intelligence is getting a big push right now from various big-tech types, but the technology comes with a lot of obvious ethical concerns — especially when deepfakes are involved. Consider, for instance, this stunt by David Guetta. The French DJ-producer used two separate AI programs to create fake Eminem vocals and was so pleased with the results that he played them at a gig. In the YouTube video where he both shows off and explains this trick, he says he’s “not releasing it commercially obviously,” but it’s already a pretty wild and unsettling scenario, especially if you’re Marshall Mathers.

In the video, Guetta says, “There’s something that I made as a joke, and it worked so well I could not believe it. I discovered those websites that are about AI. Basically, you can write lyrics in the style of any artist you like. So I typed, ‘Write a verse in the style of Eminem about Future Rave.’ And I went to another AI website that can recreate the voice. I put the text in that. And I played the record, and people went nuts!”

Check it out below, and imagine all the possibilities [ominous].

