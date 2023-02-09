In recent weeks, the great British singer Jessie Ware has been teasing something on her various social-media accounts. All that was leading up to a big announcement, and the announcement has now arrived. This spring, Ware will follow her excellent 2020 album What’s Your Pleasure? with the new LP That! Feels Good! You already know it’s going to be exciting! She put two exclamation points in the title!

Last summer, Jessie Ware released the single “Free Yourself,” which ruled. Ware recorded that single with Stuart Price, a producer who’s done great work with artists like Madonna, the Killers, and Dua Lipa. It turns out that Ware recorded much of That! Feels Good! with Price, and it seems likely that the album will lean into the same euphoric disco vibe that made What’s Your Pleasure? work so well.

Today, Jessie Ware releases the new single “Pearls.” Ware recorded that one with Stuart Price, and she also co-wrote it with Price, her “Free Yourself” collaborator Clarence Coffee Jr., and Sarah Hudson. In a statement, Ware has this to say”

“Pearls” is a record that doesn’t take itself too seriously but demands you to have a dance. It’s inspired by divas like Donna Summer, Evelyn “Champagne” King, Teena Marie and Chaka Khan and I guess attempts to show — in lightness — all the hats I try to wear (usually at the same time). It’s the second song you will hear from my collaboration with Stuart Price and Coffee — with the wonderful addition of Sarah Hudson — and hopefully gives you a taste of the fun we have working together… That! Feels Good! stems from over 10 years of understanding who I am, and who I enjoy being as an artist and the thrill of performance.

Below, listen to “Pearls” and check out the new album’s tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “That! Feels Good!”

02 “Free Yourself”

03 “Pearls”

04 “Hello Love”

05 “Begin Again”

06 “Beautiful People”

07 “Freak Me Now”

08 “Shake The Bottle”

09 “Lightning”

10 “These Lips”

That! Feels Good! is out 4/28 on EMI.