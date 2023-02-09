Seattle’s Day In Day Out Fest Has Bon Over, Alex G, Explosions In The Sky, & More

Here’s a cool fest lineup out of Seattle: Day In Day Out, taking place Aug. 12 and 13 at Fisher Green Pavilion at Seattle Center, features 14 artists’ names on the poster, and all of them are good to great, or at least interesting. Bon Iver lead the bill, followed by Leon Bridges, Dominic Fike, Willow, Alex G, and Explosions In The Sky (doing The Earth Is Not A Cold Dead Place in full in honor of its forthcoming 20th anniversary). BADBADNOTGOOD, Yaeji, Ethel Cain, Surf Curse, Nation Of Language, Indigo de Souza, Yaya Bey, and Enumclaw round out the list. You can sign up for ticket presale information here.