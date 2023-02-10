Beck – “Thinking About You”

New Music February 10, 2023 12:24 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

In the time since his 2019 LP Hyperspace, Beck has mostly been in collaboration mode, working with Gorillaz on “The Valley Of The Pagans” (and debuting “Possession Island” live last fall), plus teaming with Paul McCartney on “Find My Way” (from McCartney III Imagined). This week, Beck also appeared at the Recording Academy’s All-Star Grammys tribute to the Beach Boys, where he sang “Sloop John B” and joined in with My Morning Jacket for “Good Vibrations.” Tonight, we’re being graced with the studio version of a song Beck has already played live: “Thinking About You.” It’s a fairly minimal guitar-and-harmonica ballad that expands into something more grandiose without feeling heavy. Lyrically, “Thinking About You” is mournful, with “Everybody’s Got To Learn Sometime” broken-heart vibes. Listen below.

