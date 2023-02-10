London art-punks Squid played Scala in London last night, and half their set consisted of songs from their newly announced album O Monolith. That makes sense; part of the album’s creation story is that Squid workshopped the material on the road after returning from lockdown. However, one song from the new LP made its debut at the Scala show, a lengthy and discursive post-rock epic called “If You Had Seen the Bull’s Swimming Attempts You Would Have Stayed Away.” Watch them play that one below.

SETLIST:

“Undergrowth”

“If You Had Seen The Bull’s Swimming Attempts You Would Have Stayed Away”

“G.S.K.”

“Bank”

“Devil’s Den”

“After The Flash”

“Peel St.”

“Documentary Filmmaker”

“Fieldworks”

“Narrator”

“Swing (In a Dream)”