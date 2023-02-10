Watch Squid Debut New Song “If You Had Seen The Bull’s Swimming Attempts You Would Have Stayed Away”

News February 10, 2023 12:39 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Watch Squid Debut New Song “If You Had Seen The Bull’s Swimming Attempts You Would Have Stayed Away”

News February 10, 2023 12:39 PM By Chris DeVille
0

London art-punks Squid played Scala in London last night, and half their set consisted of songs from their newly announced album O Monolith. That makes sense; part of the album’s creation story is that Squid workshopped the material on the road after returning from lockdown. However, one song from the new LP made its debut at the Scala show, a lengthy and discursive post-rock epic called “If You Had Seen the Bull’s Swimming Attempts You Would Have Stayed Away.” Watch them play that one below.

SETLIST:
“Undergrowth”
“If You Had Seen The Bull’s Swimming Attempts You Would Have Stayed Away”
“G.S.K.”
“Bank”
“Devil’s Den”
“After The Flash”
“Peel St.”
“Documentary Filmmaker”
“Fieldworks”
“Narrator”
“Swing (In a Dream)”

Related

The Story Behind Every Song On Squid’s New Album Bright Green Field
Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Sweep The Leg Johnny’s Steve Sostak Dead At 49

3 days ago 0

Steve Albini Explains Why He Hates Steely Dan

4 days ago 0

Ranking The Performances At The 2023 Grammys

5 days ago 0

Roger Daltrey Finished A Script For His Keith Moon Biopic And Has An Actor In Mind

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Taylor Hicks’ “Do I Make You Proud”

3 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest