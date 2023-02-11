Kelela has just released her new, much-anticipated album RAVEN, which follows her 2017 debut Take Me Apart and also happens to be our Album Of The Week. Last night, Kelela stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to give a moving solo performance of album single “Enough For Love.” “Imma be honest wit y’all—never through this moment would become a reality,” she wrote on Instagram prior to her performance. Watch Kelela have her moment below.

RAVEN is out now on Warp.