Chris Stapleton slayed the anthem and Rihanna rightfully had the world on high alert for her halftime show, but did they dance while flanked by robotic docs at a pre-Super Bowl show? No, only Jason Derulo can make that claim. I don’t know how or why this happened, but you can watch video proof of it below.

Jason Derulo dancing with robo dogs is hilarious and apocalyptic at the same time 😭 https://t.co/FHa0VdrGVX pic.twitter.com/48oI0K1snT — ᴍ ꜱɪɴɪꜱᴛᴇʀ♦️ (@deeeenosaur) February 12, 2023