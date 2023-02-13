Gonerfest Announces 2023 Lineup With Osees, Gories, Mummies, & More

News February 13, 2023 11:06 AM By Chris DeVille
Gonerfest Announces 2023 Lineup With Osees, Gories, Mummies, & More

News February 13, 2023 11:06 AM By Chris DeVille
The 20th edition of Gonerfest, the ultra-scuzzy garage-rock festival put on by Goner Records, will also celebrate 20 years of the label, one of the world’s foremost purveyors of such tunes. It’s going down Sept. 28 through Oct. 1 at Railgarten in Memphis, with headliners Osees (Thursday), the Gories (Friday), and the Mummies (Saturday). Also on deck: Marked Men, Chubby & The Gang, Sweeping Promises, Ibex Clone, CIVIC, The Cool Jerks, the duo of Bill Orcutt and Chris Corsano, the Courettes, C.O.F.F.I.N, Alien Nosejob, Dippers, Virvon Varvon, Christian Family, Cheater Slicks, Lewsberg, 1-800-Mikey, TV Repairmann, Vintage Crop, the Smog, Laundry Bats, and more to be announced. Sounds like it’s going to be amazing. Tickets are on sale now right here, and you can check out a playlist of Gonerfest 20 artists here.

