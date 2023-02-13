How does a rap producer play a live show? More specifically, how does a rap producer play a Tiny Desk Concert? You can’t just sit there on your laptop and play beats for people in the NPR office. That won’t work. On his great YouTube series The Cave, the LA-based producer Kenny Beats puts together made-to-order tracks for collaborators in a short time, and that can be compelling viewing, but it won’t work in a Tiny Desk Concert setting. So when Kenny appeared on the NPR series today, he went a very different direction.

For his Tiny Desk Concert, Kenny Beats assembled a whole band — guitar, bass, keys, horns, a few different singers. The musicians included Leon Michels from El Michels Affair on keys and saxophone and the Dap-Kings’ Nick Movshon on bass. Kenny Beats himself played drums while rocking a Grateful Dead shirt. Together, they performed tracks from Louie, the family-inspired solo album that Kenny released last year.

The Tiny Desk Concert felt like the work of a full ensemble. A very fired-up JPEGMAFIA rapped his Kenny Beats collab “Still,” and he made a strong case that he deserves his own Tiny Desk showcase. The other songs were much more laid-back, with spacey soul singer Remi Wolf taking the lead on “Last Words” and unknown-to-me vocalist Nami singing “Rotten.” It’s a short performance, but it’s got a very nice vibe. Check it out below.

Louie is out now on XL Recordings.