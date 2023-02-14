Skrillex & Bibi Bourelly – “Don’t Get Too Close”

Marilyn Hue

New Music February 13, 2023 8:59 PM By Rachel Brodsky
On Friday, Skrillex will release his first proper album in almost a decade, Quest For Fire. We’ve already heard album tracks “Rumble” with Fred again.. and Flowdan, “Way Back” with PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd, “Leave Me Like This” with Bobby Raps, “Real Spring” with Bladee, and “Xena” with Nai Barghouti. Today, the super DJ has shared another track with Bibi Bourelly. Featuring vocals from Skrillex (credited as Sonny Moore), it’s called “Don’t Get Too Close” and it’s relatively tranquil compared with what you would expect from a Skrillex song.

Listen below.

Quest For Fire drops 2/17 on OWSLA / Atlantic Records.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

