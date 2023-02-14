Black Thought & El Michels Affiar – “That Girl”

Sesse Lind

New Music February 14, 2023 9:10 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Black Thought & El Michels Affiar – “That Girl”

Sesse Lind

New Music February 14, 2023 9:10 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Black Thought, the legendary rap technician from the Roots, and Leon Michels, the musician behind the psychedelic soul project El Michels Affair, have been mutual fans for a long time. This spring, they’ll join forces for the new collaborative album Glorious Game. Black Thought has really been spreading his wings lately, working on a series of single-producer projects outside the context of the Roots, and they have been good. If you heard Cheat Codes, the album that Black Thought and Danger Mouse released last year, then you already know Glorious Game has serious potential.

We’ve already posted Black Thought and El Michels Affair’s single “Grateful.” Today, they’ve followed that song with a new one called “That Girl.” It’s a short, hazy track, and it’s got Black Thought sinking deep into an aqueous, bass-heavy groove. Black Thought raps with awe about the woman in his life, and it can’t be a coincidence that this is coming out on Valentine’s Day. Check it out below.

Glorious Game is out 4/14 on Big Crown Records.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Patrick Mahomes Says Coach Andy Reid Threatened To Bench Any Chiefs Player Who Left The Locker Room To Watch Rihanna’s Halftime Show

12 hours ago 0

U2 Announce Achtung Baby Las Vegas Residency — Without Larry Mullen Jr.

2 days ago 0

Watch Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

2 days ago 0

Gorillaz Leader Damon Albarn Shares Piano Tribute To Trugoy From De La Soul

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Fergie’s “London Bridge”

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest