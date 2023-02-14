Black Thought, the legendary rap technician from the Roots, and Leon Michels, the musician behind the psychedelic soul project El Michels Affair, have been mutual fans for a long time. This spring, they’ll join forces for the new collaborative album Glorious Game. Black Thought has really been spreading his wings lately, working on a series of single-producer projects outside the context of the Roots, and they have been good. If you heard Cheat Codes, the album that Black Thought and Danger Mouse released last year, then you already know Glorious Game has serious potential.

We’ve already posted Black Thought and El Michels Affair’s single “Grateful.” Today, they’ve followed that song with a new one called “That Girl.” It’s a short, hazy track, and it’s got Black Thought sinking deep into an aqueous, bass-heavy groove. Black Thought raps with awe about the woman in his life, and it can’t be a coincidence that this is coming out on Valentine’s Day. Check it out below.

Glorious Game is out 4/14 on Big Crown Records.