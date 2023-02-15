Watch Céline Dion In The Trailer For Texting Romcom Love Again

News February 14, 2023 9:11 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Watch Céline Dion In The Trailer For Texting Romcom Love Again

News February 14, 2023 9:11 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

On Mother’s Day, a rom-com starring Celine Dion called Love Again hits theaters. Initially called Text For You, Love Again will feature Dion in her first-ever movie role playing herself. It also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas as a widow who begins texting her late husband’s phone number and Outlander‘s Sam Heughan playing the guy who has taken over the number and begins receiving her texts. You can probably see where this is going. It also stars Nick Jonas in a cameo as Chopra Jonas’ bad date.

Sharing the trailer on social media, Dion noted the movie would feature new music from her.

Watch the Love Again trailer here.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Patrick Mahomes Says Coach Andy Reid Threatened To Bench Any Chiefs Player Who Left The Locker Room To Watch Rihanna’s Halftime Show

2 days ago 0

Gorillaz Leader Damon Albarn Shares Piano Tribute To Trugoy From De La Soul

3 days ago 0

U2 Announce Achtung Baby Las Vegas Residency — Without Larry Mullen Jr.

3 days ago 0

Morrissey Complains Capitol Is Promoting “Sam Smith’s ‘Satanism'” But Not His New Album

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Fergie’s “London Bridge”

3 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest