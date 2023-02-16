Next month hyperpop heroes 100 gecs will release their new album 10,000 gecs. It will include previously released singles such as 2021’s “mememe” and last April’s “Doritos & Fritos,” and now Laura Les and Dylan Brady are sharing another, the pop-punk-leaning “Hollywood Baby” which they’ve been playing live for a few years. The album version features Josh Freese on drums. 100 gecs also revealed the LP tracklist. You can catch ’em on tour in the US this spring.

Check out “Hollywood Baby” in the fireworks-filled video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Dumbest girl alive”

02 “757”

03 “Hollywood Baby”

04 “Frog On The Floor”

05 “Doritos And Fritos”

06 “Billy Knows Jamie”

07 “One Million Dollars”

08 “The Most Wanted Person In The United States”

09 “I Got My Tooth Removed”

10 “Mememe”

TOUR DATES:

04/04 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic Auditorium

04/05 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

04/07 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

04/08 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

04/09 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo (SOLD OUT)

04/10 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

04/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at The Complex

04/13 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

04/15 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

04/16 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

04/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

04/20 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

04/21 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

04/22 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY (SOLD OUT)

04/24 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

04/25 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

04/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

04/28 – New York, NY @ Great Hall at Avant Gardner (SOLD OUT)

04/29 – New York, NY @ Great Hall at Avant Gardner

05/01 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

05/02 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

05/03 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

05/05 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom

05/06 – Austin, TX @ Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater

05/07 – Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

05/09 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live (SOLD OUT)

05/10 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

05/11-13 – Live Oak, FL @ Echoland Festival

05/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World Festival

05/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren (SOLD OUT)

05/17 – San Diego, CA @ Soma

05/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

05/21 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

10,000 gecs is out 3/17 via Dog Show Records / Atlantic Records.