100 Gecs – “Hollywood Baby”
Next month hyperpop heroes 100 gecs will release their new album 10,000 gecs. It will include previously released singles such as 2021’s “mememe” and last April’s “Doritos & Fritos,” and now Laura Les and Dylan Brady are sharing another, the pop-punk-leaning “Hollywood Baby” which they’ve been playing live for a few years. The album version features Josh Freese on drums. 100 gecs also revealed the LP tracklist. You can catch ’em on tour in the US this spring.
Check out “Hollywood Baby” in the fireworks-filled video below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Dumbest girl alive”
02 “757”
03 “Hollywood Baby”
04 “Frog On The Floor”
05 “Doritos And Fritos”
06 “Billy Knows Jamie”
07 “One Million Dollars”
08 “The Most Wanted Person In The United States”
09 “I Got My Tooth Removed”
10 “Mememe”
TOUR DATES:
04/04 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic Auditorium
04/05 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
04/07 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
04/08 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom (SOLD OUT)
04/09 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo (SOLD OUT)
04/10 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
04/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at The Complex
04/13 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
04/15 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
04/16 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
04/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
04/20 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
04/21 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
04/22 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY (SOLD OUT)
04/24 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
04/25 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
04/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
04/28 – New York, NY @ Great Hall at Avant Gardner (SOLD OUT)
04/29 – New York, NY @ Great Hall at Avant Gardner
05/01 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
05/02 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
05/03 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
05/05 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom
05/06 – Austin, TX @ Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater
05/07 – Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall
05/09 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live (SOLD OUT)
05/10 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
05/11-13 – Live Oak, FL @ Echoland Festival
05/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World Festival
05/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren (SOLD OUT)
05/17 – San Diego, CA @ Soma
05/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
05/21 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
10,000 gecs is out 3/17 via Dog Show Records / Atlantic Records.