100 gecs – “mememe”

It’s only been a little over two years since 100 gecs released their debut album 1000 gecs, but they have become massive in that time. Last year, they released a star-studded remix album and the hyperpop pair has been producing for the likes of Rico Nasty and 3OH!3 and Pussy Riot.

Around this time last year, they released a bop of a Christmas single called “sympathy 4 the grinch” and, now that they’re in the midst of a North American tour, the duo is sharing the first single from their sophomore album, 10000 gecs. It’s called “mememe” and it’s a bratty, blasted-out banger that is not about memes, despite its title. “You’ll never really know anything about me” goes its forceful hook. Check it out below.

10000 gecs is on the way, someday.