100 gecs – “sympathy 4 the grinch”

100 gecs have come through with a new holiday original called “sympathy 4 the grinch,” an anti-Santa banger about getting one over on the jolly red giant. “Never gave me a goddamn thing that I want/ I was good every day but he didn’t give a fuck,” goes the hook, complete with gang vocals and a jittery ska energy. As with everything Dylan Brady and Laura Les do, it’s deliriously fun.

This is most likely a wrap for 100 gecs in 2020, a year that’s seen them put out a stacked remix album and has seen Brady worm his way further into the mainstream, working with Charli XCX and Rico Nasty and, why not, 3OH!3.

Listen to “sympathy 4 the grinch” below.

“sympathy 4 the grinch” is out now.