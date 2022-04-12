100 gecs – “Doritos & Fritos”

Back in November, 100 gecs shared “mememe,” the lead single from the duo’s sophomore album 10000 gecs. That album has still not materialized, but today — ahead of their Coachella performance this weekend and next — they’ve shared a new single, “Doritos & Fritos,” which combines a funky ’90s alt-rock groove with some of the metallic screamo of ’00s stuff like Chiodos. (100 gecs teamed up with that band’s Craig Owens on their remix album.) It’s about the titular snacks and eating them with Danny DeVito and also having so much anxiety it feels like you’re going to burst. Check it out below.

10000 gecs is out sometime this year via Dog Show Records.