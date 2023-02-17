Kele – “Someone To Make Me Laugh”

Kele – "Someone To Make Me Laugh"

Flore Diamant

New Music February 17, 2023 12:07 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Bloc Party’s Kele Okereke is rolling out a new solo album called The Flames pt. 2. “Vandal” and “True Love Knows No Death” have made their way out into the world so far, and today he adds “Someone To Make Me Laugh,” a warm yet stoic rock song that reminds me of his pop songwriting acumen. Per Kele, “In its simplest form it’s about looking back at one’s life and trying to fight the cynicism that seems to be taking hold. Although the song is mined from painful memories, ultimately it is about combating loneliness in one’s life.” Listen below.

The Flames pt. 2 is out 3/24.

