The Van Pelt – “Image Of Health”

New Music February 17, 2023 12:11 AM By Chris DeVille
0

The Van Pelt – “Image Of Health”

New Music February 17, 2023 12:11 AM By Chris DeVille
0

For years I thought “the Van Pelt” was a shaved head, but then the New York City rock band the Van Pelt (fronted by Chris Leo, brother of Ted) reunited to set me straight. Artisans & Merchants, the group’s first album in 26 years, is coming exactly one month from today. They’ve already shared the single “Punk House,” which is followed today by “Image Of Health.” One line that jumped out at me: “You’ve never felt more alive than when the priests get to read you your rites.”

A statement from Leo:

I’m a middle-aged man now. Straightforward, cutting to the point dialogue speaks much more to me than circuitous lofty rants. I knew a lot when I was young and what I didn’t know I wasn’t afraid to propose as arguments in unwinnable fights for the sake of pushing discourse into novel realms. Now that I’m halfway through a century though, there’s been this need in me to touch home base, revisit basic tenets with wiser eyes and a worldview humbled by it being smashed to pieces over and over again. So many of my modern lyrics need no Cliff’s Notes. They are so clear and direct that they only require the listener to bring their own humble vulnerability to the table as well. Addressing these lifelong elephants in the room feels more apt to me at this stage in life than dissecting astrophysics. With that folks, we give you “Image of Health”, a song whose lyrics are explained in the lyrics themselves.

Listen below.

Artisans & Merchants is out 3/17 via Spartan.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Patrick Mahomes Says Coach Andy Reid Threatened To Bench Any Chiefs Player Who Left The Locker Room To Watch Rihanna’s Halftime Show

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Justin Timberlake’s “SexyBack”

2 days ago 0

Morrissey Complains Capitol Is Promoting “Sam Smith’s ‘Satanism'” But Not His New Album

3 days ago 0

Gorillaz Leader Damon Albarn Shares Piano Tribute To Trugoy From De La Soul

4 days ago 0

Lana Del Rey – “A&W”

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest