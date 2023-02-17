Flo Milli – “Nasty Dancer”

New Music February 17, 2023 11:19 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Flo Milli – “Nasty Dancer”

New Music February 17, 2023 11:19 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Last year, the supremely bratty young Alabama rapper Flo Milli released the very fun album You Still Here, Ho? Today, Flo Milli has followed that LP with the new single “Nasty Dancer.” She’s been teasing the new song for a while, acting out famous scenes from reality shows, and it’s finally here.

After all that buildup, “Nasty Dancer” is a brief and attitude-driven song. OG Parker, the Atlanta producer behind Migos hits like “Slippery” and “Walk It Talk It,” has put together a fast and blippy beat that calls back to Miami bass and electro, and Flo Milli uses it to talk her shit: “I know who he fuckin’, I ain’t even mad/ I ain’t gotta ask him, I know it was trash.” Listen below.

“Nasty Dancer” is out now on RCA. Check out our Flo Milli interview here.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Patrick Mahomes Says Coach Andy Reid Threatened To Bench Any Chiefs Player Who Left The Locker Room To Watch Rihanna’s Halftime Show

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Justin Timberlake’s “SexyBack”

3 days ago 0

The Kinks Ask Elon Musk To Stop Putting Warnings On All Their Tweets

2 days ago 0

Molina, Talbot, Lofgren & Young – “You Will Never Know”

22 hours ago 0

Mega Bog – “The Clown”

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest