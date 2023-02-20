After frontman Isaac Wood left the up-and-coming Black Country, New Road the week they released their sophomore album Ants From Up There, the remaining members of the band made the unconventional decision to continue touring without him, and began to play an entire set of new material instead of anything that BC,NR had put out previously. Today, that fresh material has been immortalized in a new performance film called Live At Bush Hall, shot during their run of three shows at the London venue in December.

“We didn’t want to do a studio album,” pianist May Kershaw said in a press release. “We wrote the new tracks specifically to perform live, so we thought it might be a nice idea to put out a performance.”

Live At Bush Hall was directed by Greg Barnes and mixed by John Parish. “We had concerns from live sessions we’ve seen or done in the past,” guitarist Luke Mark said. “They are very obviously clumped together visually from multiple performances. That can take you out of the performance and make it seem artificial and like it’s not actually live. So we came up with the idea to make the three nights look visually distinct from one another. To scratch the idea of trying to disguise anything. We wanted it to be very honest and let people know that we had three goes at it. This isn’t just us playing the whole thing non-stop.”

Watch below.