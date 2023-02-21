Earlier this month, Unknown Mortal Orchestra announced a new album, V, the project’s first full-length since 2018’s Sex & Food. Ruban Nielson has shared “Layla” and “I Killed Captain Cook” from it already, and today he’s offering up another song from it, “Nadja,” a shadowy one about obsession. “Nadja baby/ Found a strand of your hair and ate it/ Couldn’t throw away this thing you left behind,” Nielson sings on it.

The track comes with a music video directed by VIRA-LATA, a continuation of the directing duo’s work for previous single “Layla.” “We were in awe of the power of the songs’ simplicity; how its beauty rises without pretension, creating an honest and poetic testament that reaches into the heart,” they said in a statement. “We wanted to match the poetic tenderness of the songs with a visually intimate storyline that felt extremely honest and showcased fleeting moments of a true friendship.”

Check it out below.

V is out 3/17 via Jagjaguwar. Pre-order here.