Back in 2019, the twangy punk band Rodeo Boys released their debut album, Cherry,” and they followed it up a year later with the stray single “Dog Leg.” Today, the Lansing, Michigan group have announced a new album, Home Movies, their first for Don Giovanni Records. They’re sharing the gnarled, catchy lead single “Sugar,” a chugging showcase for vocalist Tiff Hannay’s melodious growl. “How can I make it up to you?/ Could have been anyone else/ Well, it’s the least that I could do/ But I just can’t get through to myself,” Hannay sings. Watch a video below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Feel The Same”
02 “Garbage Man”
03 “Sugar”
04 “Queen Anne’s Lace”
05 “Hail Mary”
06 “One Way Or Another”
07 “Dog Leg”
08 “Tidal Wave”
09 “Headache”
10 “Tomboy Radio”

Home Movies is out 6/16 via Don Giovanni Records. Pre-order it here.

