Omaha's Maha Festival 2023 Lineup Has Turnstile, Big Thief, Alvvays, & More

News February 22, 2023 1:01 PM By James Rettig
0

The Nebraska-based Maha Festival has announced its 2023 lineup. Big Thief and Turnstile will headline the two-day event, which takes place at Aksarben Village in Omaha. Joining them are Alvvays, Peach Pit, the Beths, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Say She She, Ekkstacy, Terry Presume, Icky Blossoms, and a handful more.

This is the 15th year that Maha Festival will take place. This year’s event will happen on July 28 and 29. Tickets go on sale this Friday (February 24) at 10AM CT — more details here.

