Nipsey Hussle’s Killer Sentenced To 60 Years To Life In Prison

Eric R. Holder Jr., the man who was found guilty of killing rap star Nipsey Hussle in 2019, was sentenced to 60 years to life in prison by a Los Angeles judge today. As the Associated Press reports, Superior Court Judge H. Clay Jacke II delivered the sentence after listening to statements from Hussle’s family and friends as well as those who testified to the killer’s lifelong struggles with mental illness.

“I am very mindful of what was presented as to Mr. Holder’s mental health,” Jacke said at the sentencing. “I am also mindful of the devastation caused to the victims and their families. I believe this sentence balances the two.”

Last July, Holder was found guilty of first-degree murder, as well as two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter and two counts of assault with a firearm for gunfire due to other injuries sustained during the shooting. Holder was sentenced to 25 years to life for the murder, 25 for the firearm, and 10 for the assault charges.