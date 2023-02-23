Rihanna Will Perform At The 2023 Oscars

News February 23, 2023 2:23 PM By James Rettig

News February 23, 2023 2:23 PM By James Rettig

Rihanna performed live for the first time in five years at the Super Bowl halftime show. And she’ll be following up that spectacle with another performance on a grand stage: the 2023 Oscars. Per Variety, the executive producers of the show announced today that Rihanna will perform at the 95th Academy Awards ceremony. She’ll be doing “Lift Me Up” from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

“Lift Me Up” is nominated for Best Original Song at the award show this year. It’s competing against Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand”; Son Lux, David Byrne, and Mitski’s “This Is A Life”; Diane Warren’s “Applause”; and “Naatu Naatu” from RRR.

The 2023 Oscars air on Sunday, March 12.

