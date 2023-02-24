Jack White will be making his fifth appearance on Saturday Night Live (counting when he was in the White Stripes) this weekend, and, as is tradition, he’s also in the promos. In the below clip, White stands next to show host Woody Harrelson and cast member Chloe Fineman. As Fineman and Harrelson debate who would be a better host to accompany White — Jack White or Jack Black, the latter of which would “bring this country together” — White tells Fineman to “stop tearing this country apart.” Harrelson adds, “Thank you, Jack. ‘Bout time somebody stood up to her.”

Still promoting 2022’s Fear Of The Dawn, White last played SNL in the fall of 2020 when he filled in for Morgan Wallen, who had broken COVID precautions. White’s recent tour partner Cat Power also stopped by Studio 8H today, where she got a picture with Fineman.

Watch White’s SNL promo below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpBXxxApaJB/